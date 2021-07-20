Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) COO Sells $69,046.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) COO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,046.00.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $434.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.15 and a 12-month high of $452.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

