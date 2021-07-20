GenesisX (XGS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,942.96

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $41,942.96 and $39.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,736,024 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

