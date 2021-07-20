GeoDB (GEO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30,609.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. GeoDB has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $30,609.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GeoDB has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.64 or 0.00737247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,042,359 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

