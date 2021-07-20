Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,623,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,176 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $361.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.