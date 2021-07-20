Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VirnetX during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in VirnetX in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VirnetX alerts:

VHC stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.53. VirnetX Holding Corp has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 70,706.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC).

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.