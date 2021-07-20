Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Lands’ End worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 82.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of LE opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

