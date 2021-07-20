Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.86.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

