Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,306 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of VOXX International worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VOXX International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,840,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 7.4% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 112,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter worth $2,128,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.38.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

VOXX International Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

