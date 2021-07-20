Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of First Internet Bancorp worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

