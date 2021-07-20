Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 439,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.20.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

