Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 981,400 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the June 15th total of 737,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,880. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

