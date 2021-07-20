GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,428 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $284.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

