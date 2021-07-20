Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

LAND stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.08. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $692.02 million, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

