Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 8,934 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gartner were worth $22,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $253.87 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $258.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.65.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.