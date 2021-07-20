Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $25.91 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,475 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $25,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

