Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,836 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.11% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $18,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

DVY opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

