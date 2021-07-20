Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 984,036 shares during the quarter. Global Ship Lease makes up about 1.6% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Global Ship Lease worth $25,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSL shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.