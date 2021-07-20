Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXTG traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,757. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

