Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449,072 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,951,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,805 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,632,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,388,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 753,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after buying an additional 445,960 shares during the period.

Shares of PFFD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,774 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.85. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

