GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.73.

GoDaddy stock opened at $83.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.72. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 1,440.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in GoDaddy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

