Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Avnet worth $16,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

