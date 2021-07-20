Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,014,026 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 463.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Angi were worth $16,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

ANGI opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,148.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42.

Angi Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

