Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 10,547 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,391,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,453,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of AVIR opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $94.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

