Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $16,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 33.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after buying an additional 673,684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $13,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 44,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter.

COWN stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COWN shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $253,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $988,020.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,142 shares of company stock worth $2,319,045. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

