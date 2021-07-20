Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 722.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $16,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after buying an additional 155,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWC stock opened at $139.37 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.03 and a 52 week high of $159.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.