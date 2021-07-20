Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 109,959 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Hancock Whitney worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HWC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.