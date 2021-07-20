Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

