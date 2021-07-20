Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 425.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,930 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,473,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,688,000 after purchasing an additional 35,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 74.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3,813.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $4,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

CTVA opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

