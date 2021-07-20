Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.16.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $177.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

