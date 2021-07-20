Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 19,925 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,925 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

