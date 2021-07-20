Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 27,938 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,938 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

