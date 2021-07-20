Graco (GGG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graco (NYSE:GGG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. Graco has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $79.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.