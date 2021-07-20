Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GYC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.58 ($28.92).

GYC opened at €22.26 ($26.19) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €22.88.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

