GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC cut its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

COMB opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85.

