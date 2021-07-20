Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 69,326 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 134.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Pegasystems worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pegasystems by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $118,010.00. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,337 shares of company stock worth $1,296,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

PEGA stock opened at $131.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.33. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.69 and a 1 year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

