Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.35 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 71.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after purchasing an additional 109,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $192.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.81. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $124.75 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total value of $1,596,500.00. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.74, for a total transaction of $378,589.18. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,288 shares of company stock worth $12,384,099. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

