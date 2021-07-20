Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IDEX were worth $13,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 728.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,190,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEX by 4,634.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 180,903 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in IDEX by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $222.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

