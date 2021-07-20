Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 53.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 549,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 637,437 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

