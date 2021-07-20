Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $12,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $236.68 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

