Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO stock opened at $673.84 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $472.84 and a one year high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $620.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

