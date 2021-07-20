Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

