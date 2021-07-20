Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Get Greenlane alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Greenlane stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 280,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,078. The stock has a market cap of $324.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.58. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.89.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenlane will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $85,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,033 shares of company stock valued at $726,527. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greenlane by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.