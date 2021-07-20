Greenlight Capital Inc. Buys 641,070 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641,070 shares during the quarter. APi Group makes up 1.8% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of APi Group worth $26,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in APi Group by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

NYSE APG traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,523. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Lydon bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.