Greenlight Capital Inc. Buys New Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $12,207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,993,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,972,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,830,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FSRXU traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 254,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSRXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU).

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.