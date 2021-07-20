Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.1084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 182.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 285,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

