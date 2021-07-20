GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 106,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
GSE Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,776. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.
GSE Systems Company Profile
GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.
See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.