GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 106,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GSE Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,776. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GSE Systems by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 204,172 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GSE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GSE Systems by 108.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GSE Systems by 43.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in GSE Systems during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

