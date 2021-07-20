Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.34). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 56,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $8,552,890.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,906,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,338,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,396 shares of company stock worth $13,858,903 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,416,000 after purchasing an additional 242,682 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,478,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH opened at $116.84 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.37.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

