Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $166.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 56,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $8,552,890.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,906,556 shares in the company, valued at $289,338,938.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,396 shares of company stock worth $13,858,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.84. The company had a trading volume of 30,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,851. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.37.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

