Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,005 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 157,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 324,774 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

