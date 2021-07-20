GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GUNGF stock remained flat at $$17.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88. GungHo Online Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

Get GungHo Online Entertainment alerts:

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.