GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GUNGF stock remained flat at $$17.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88. GungHo Online Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.
About GungHo Online Entertainment
